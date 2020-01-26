Popular Offaly referee honoured for incredibly long service
A well known and popular Offaly referee has been honoured for his incredible long service which is continuing into 2020.
On Thursday, Noel Cooney from Erin Rovers began his 40th year as a referee.
To mark the occasion, his remarkable commitment was recognised with a presentation on behalf of Offaly GAA by County Board Secretary Pat Horan.
Well-known referee Noel Cooney this evening began his 40th year as a man-in-the-middle!— Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) January 22, 2020
His remarkable commitment was recognised with a presentation on behalf of Offaly GAA by Co Board Secretary Pat Horan. pic.twitter.com/Pud8t9ED9J
