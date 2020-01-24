Offaly team to face Cork in football league opener announced

The Offaly team for tomorrow's Allianz Football League Division 3 opener against Cork at Pairc Ui Chaoimh has been announced.

It shows two changes from the side that started against Longford in the O'Byrne Cup Final last weekend.

Into the team come Cian Johnson and Declan Hogan at corner-forward and corner-back respectively.

The Offaly team in full.

Paddy Dunican

Declan Hogan, Eoin Rigney, Niall Darby (captain)

Eoin Carroll, David Dempsey, Jordan Hayes

Cathal Mangan, Michael Brazil

Shane Horan, Ruairi McNamee, Conor McNamee

Anton Sullivan, Bernard Allen, Cian Johnson.