Offaly fans warned of parking restrictions for football league opener in Cork
Offaly fans warned of parking restrictions for football league opener in Cork
Offaly fans travelling to Cork tomorrow for the National Football League opener against Cork have been warned of parking restrictions at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.
Fans are being advised to plan their travel as their is no parking on site on match day.
Parking will be available at Cork City Car Parks, Cork City Q PArks and Bandon Boat Club.
Offaly take on Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 6pm on Saturday in the opening round of Division 3 of the Allianz Football League.
Plan your travel for this weekend!— Páirc Uí Chaoimh (@PaircUiCha0imh) January 22, 2020
There is no parking available onsite on match day, parking is available at the following locations.
Please remember to respect our neighbours and local businesses.@OfficialCorkGAA @Offaly_GAA @CorkLGFA @WestmeathLFGA pic.twitter.com/KvZlN9ZCvH
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on