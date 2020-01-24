Offaly fans warned of parking restrictions for football league opener in Cork

Offaly fans travelling to Cork tomorrow for the National Football League opener against Cork have been warned of parking restrictions at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Fans are being advised to plan their travel as their is no parking on site on match day.

Parking will be available at Cork City Car Parks, Cork City Q PArks and Bandon Boat Club.

Offaly take on Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 6pm on Saturday in the opening round of Division 3 of the Allianz Football League.