Offaly GAA looking to recruit new referees

Offaly GAA are looking to recruit new referees with training courses coming up in February.

Without referees, games cannot be played and the fixture list would grind to a halt.

Training has been scheduled for Offaly on February 11, 18 and 25.

According to Offaly, the benefits of becoming a referee include the following:

* Stay active in the GAA and represent your club.

* Stay fit and healthy and develop your personal skills.

* The possibility of refereeing finals in O’Connor Park or even Croke Park.

* Give something back – being a referee offers players at the end of their careers an opportunity to continue in the sport.

If you are interested in any way, or would just like to find out more, contact Tony on 087 6699064 or Damien on 085 1745996.