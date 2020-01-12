Fantastic final round shoots Shane Lowry up leaderboard at Hong Kong Open

A fantastic final round saw Shane Lowry shoot up the leaderboard at the Hong Kong Open overnight.

The Open Champion shot a final round of six under to leave him on 13 under and in second place at the end of the tournament. In his final round he had five birdies, an eagle and just one dropped shot. It was the best round on the day.

Australian Wade Ormsby won the tournament with a final round of 66 keeping him four shots ahead of Lowry.

Next week Shane Lowry will attempt to defend his title at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship which he won in dramatic fashion last year.