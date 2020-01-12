Adult hurling to return to this Offaly club in 2020

Edenderry GAA will field a junior hurling team in 2020, the club has announced.

The decision was taken at the first Executive Committee meeting of the year on Wednesday, January 8.

The reds last won hurling silverware with back to back U16 'C' titles in 2016 and 2017 and were beaten in the minor 'B' final in 2017.

There has been a concerted effort to rejuvenate hurling in the predominantly football club in the last number of years

Cormac Nolan, James Merrick and Liam Kennedy will train the team and a players meeting will be held in the coming weeks.

The club has said it is more than happy to accommodate players from surrounding clubs that do not play hurling.

If interested, you can contact David (086-8668646), Keith (087-2268612) or Colm (087-7638181) before Sunday, January 12.