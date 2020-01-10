Lowry jumps up the leaderboard at Hong Kong Open

Shane Lowry has jumped up the leaderboard after the second round of the Hong Kong Open overnight.

The Open Champion shot a four under par second round to go with his opening round of one under par which moves him into a tie for seventh with two rounds remaining.

The Offaly golfer carded five birdies and just one dropped shot in his second round to move to five under for the tournament.

He is four shots behind leader Wade Ormsby. The Australian also carded a four under par round and leads the field on nine under.

Indian golfer S.S.P. Chawrasia is in second place on seven under par.