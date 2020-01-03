Offaly team to face Wexford in O'Byrne Cup announced
The Offaly team to face Wexford in the O'Byrne Cup on Saturday has been announced.
John Maughan's side will take on Wexford in Faithful Fields at 2pm on Saturday.
Offaly go into the game with two wins from two outings with victories away to both Laois and Louth.
The Offaly team in full is.
Ian Duffy – Walsh Island
David Dempsey – Ballycommon
Eoin Rigney – Rhode
Ciaran Donnelly – Bracknagh
Cian Donohue – St Brigid's
Shane Nally – Ferbane
Jordan Hayes – Edenderry
Cathal Mangan – Kilclonfert
Michael Brazil – Tullamore
Aaron Leavy – Tullamore
Conor McNamee – Rhode
Jason Dempsey – Bracknagh
Cian Johnson – Ferbane
Anton Sullivan – Rhode
Ruairi McNamee - Rhode
