Offaly team to face Wexford in O'Byrne Cup announced

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Offaly team to face Wexford in O'Byrne Cup announced

Offaly team to face Wexford in O'Byrne Cup announced

The Offaly team to face Wexford in the O'Byrne Cup on Saturday has been announced.

John Maughan's side will take on Wexford in Faithful Fields at 2pm on Saturday.

Offaly go into the game with two wins from two outings with victories away to both Laois and Louth.

The Offaly team in full is.

Ian Duffy – Walsh Island

David Dempsey – Ballycommon
Eoin Rigney – Rhode
Ciaran Donnelly – Bracknagh

Cian Donohue – St Brigid's
Shane Nally – Ferbane
Jordan Hayes – Edenderry

Cathal Mangan – Kilclonfert
Michael Brazil – Tullamore

Aaron Leavy – Tullamore
Conor McNamee – Rhode
Jason Dempsey – Bracknagh

Cian Johnson – Ferbane
Anton Sullivan – Rhode
Ruairi McNamee - Rhode