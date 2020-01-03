Offaly team to face Wexford in O'Byrne Cup announced

The Offaly team to face Wexford in the O'Byrne Cup on Saturday has been announced.

John Maughan's side will take on Wexford in Faithful Fields at 2pm on Saturday.

Offaly go into the game with two wins from two outings with victories away to both Laois and Louth.

The Offaly team in full is.

Ian Duffy – Walsh Island

David Dempsey – Ballycommon

Eoin Rigney – Rhode

Ciaran Donnelly – Bracknagh

Cian Donohue – St Brigid's

Shane Nally – Ferbane

Jordan Hayes – Edenderry

Cathal Mangan – Kilclonfert

Michael Brazil – Tullamore

Aaron Leavy – Tullamore

Conor McNamee – Rhode

Jason Dempsey – Bracknagh

Cian Johnson – Ferbane

Anton Sullivan – Rhode

Ruairi McNamee - Rhode