Offaly footballers prepare for first game of 2020

Offaly's senior and U20 footballers are preparing for their first games of 2020 in the first days of the new year.

In the third round of the O'Byrne Cup, the seniors take on Wexford at 2pm on Saturday, January 4. The game takes place in the Faithful Fields in Kilcormac.

Offaly will be hoping for a third win on the spin after victories over Louth and Laois.

The U20 footballers are also in action as they play Wicklow in The O'Connor Cup at Walsh Island also at 2pm on Saturday.

The senior hurlers face Meath in the Kehoe Cup at the same time in Birr.