All this weekend's Leinster GAA Fixtures
There is a full list of Leinster GAA Fixtures this weekend across three competitions
Saturday, December 14
O Byrne Cup SF - Round 2
Aughrim (2.00) Wicklow v Kildare Ref: Dan Stynes (Dublin)
St Patricks Park, Enniscorthy (2.00) Wexford v Laois Ref: Lee Moore (Kildare)
Lakepoint Park, Mullingar (2.00) Westmeath v Meath Ref: Fintan Pierce (Offaly)
Gaelic Grounds Drogheda (2.00) Louth v Offaly Ref: Keith O Brien (Westmeath)
Sunday, December 14
Glennon Bros Pearse Park Longford (2.00) Longford v Carlow Ref: Ciaran Reilly (Dublin)
Walsh Cup Senior Hurling - Round 2
TEG Cusack Park Mullingar (1.00) Westmeath v Dublin Ref: Gavin Quilty (Kilkenny)
Netwatch Cullen Park Carlow (2.00) Carlow v Laois Ref: Thomas Gleeson (Dublin)
Kehoe Cup Senior Hurling - Round 3
Aughrim (2.00) Wicklow v Meath Ref: To be confirmed
National Games Development Centre, Abbotstown (2.00) Offaly v Down Ref: Kevin Brady (Louth)
