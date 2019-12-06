Offaly team to face Laois in O'Byrne Cup on Saturday announced
The Offaly team to play Laois in the O'Byrne Cup in Portarlington at 2pm on Saturday has been announced.
The team is as follows.
1: Paddy Dunican
2: Declan Hogan
3: Eoin Rigney
4: Ciaran Donnelly
5: Cian Donohoe
6: David Dempsey
7: Niall Darby
8: Eoin Carroll
9: Conor McNamee
10: Jordan Hayes
11: Anton Sullivan
12: Cathal Mangan
13: Cian Farrell
14: Bernard Allen
15: Ruairi McNamee
