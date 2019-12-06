Offaly team to face Laois in O'Byrne Cup on Saturday announced

The Offaly team to play Laois in the O'Byrne Cup in Portarlington at 2pm on Saturday has been announced.

The team is as follows.

1: Paddy Dunican

2: Declan Hogan

3: Eoin Rigney

4: Ciaran Donnelly

5: Cian Donohoe

6: David Dempsey

7: Niall Darby

8: Eoin Carroll

9: Conor McNamee

10: Jordan Hayes

11: Anton Sullivan

12: Cathal Mangan

13: Cian Farrell

14: Bernard Allen

15: Ruairi McNamee