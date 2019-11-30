Rhode announce appointment of new Senior Football manager
New Rhode manager Malachy McNulty
Rhode have announced the appointment of a new Senior Football manager for 2020.
The club, who have won six senior football titles this decade but who lost this year's final to Ferbane, have appointed former Portlaoise manager Malachy McNulty to the role.
McNulty won senior football championships in Laois as a player and a manager and will now try to add an Offaly Senior Football title to his CV as a manager.
