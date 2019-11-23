WATCH LIVE: Offaly's Naomh Ciaran take on Naomh Pol in All Ireland Final

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

WATCH LIVE: Naomh Ciaran's All Ireland Final with Naomh Pol of Antrim for Breffni Park, Cavan. Stream via LGFA Facebook page