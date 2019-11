Juveniles

Training continues every Saturday at 10.30am in Crinkle. We would especially love to see new faces.

Seniors

Training for seniors continues on Mondays and Wednesdays in Crinkle at 7.30pm. New members always welcome. Come and try it out, there's always a great welcome for new faces.

Fixtures

Gingerbread Run, Portarlington, November 17 at 12 noon.

Facebook

Birr Athletic Club Juniors/Seniors