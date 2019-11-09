Shannonbridge advance to last four in Leinster Club Championship

It has been a tough week for Shannonbridge with news that the West Offaly power station in the town will close next year but the club's footballers have done their part to lift the spirits with another win in the Leinster Championship today.

The Offaly Intermediate Champions are playing the the AIB Leinster Club Junior Football Championship and today in Faithful Fields, they saw off the challenge of Roche Emmet's by 2-13 to 1-8.

Shannonbridge had the perfect start with a goal from Darragh Corbett in the first minute and they built their lead throughout the half and were 1-7 to 0-5 ahead at the break.

Roche Emmet's got back within three midway through the second-half with a goal but Shannonbridge added the next two points and the deciding score was the second Shannonbridge goal which came six minutes from time from Jack D'Arcy.

From there, the Offaly champions saw out the game at their ease and they are now through to the semi-finals which take place in two weeks time.