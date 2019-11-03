Lowry finishes in the pack as McIlroy wins HSBC Champions in China

Shane Lowry finished in a tie for 34th at the WGC HSBC Champions event in China overnight after a final round of one under par.

The Open Champion finished one under for the tournament after three consecutive level par rounds before he broke par on Sunday.

He had an up and down final round with five birdies, two bogies and a double bogey. He is back in action this week at the Turkish Airlines Open on the European Tour. It is part of the Rolex Series and is the third last event of the year. Shane is currently in third on the Race to Dubai.

The event in China was won by Rory McIlroy after a play-off with Xander Schauffele.