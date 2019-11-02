Lowry shoots third level par round in China as McIlroy moves into the lead

Shane Lowry shot his third level par round in a row at the WGC HSBC Champions event in China overnight.

The Offaly golfer had two birdies and two bogies in his round to remain stuck on level par although he did move marginally up the field to 44th with one round to go.

Rory McIlroy meanwhile moved into the lead on -15 after a five under par third round. He is one ahead of South African Louis Oosthuizen with Xander Schaufflele and Matthew Fitzpatrick a shot further back with 18 holes to go.

