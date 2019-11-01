Four Offaly teams in Leinster Championship action this weekend
There are four Offaly teams in Leinster Championship action this weekend with Naomh Ciaran going for provincial glory on Sunday.
Saturday
AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final
Trim (2.30) Kildalkey (Meath) v Seir Kierans (Offaly). Ref: Barry Nea (Westmeath)
Sunday
AIB Leinster Club Senior Hurling Quarter Final
O Moore Park Portlaoise (2.30) Rathdowney Errill (Laois) v St Rynaghs (Uibh Fhaili) Ref: Gearoid McGrath (Wexford)
AIB Leinster Intermediate Camogie Club Championship semi-final
Na Fianna (Meath) v St Rynaghs Offaly Baconstown A83 RX92 12pm Barry Nea
Leinster Ladies Intermediate Club Championship Final
Coralstown Kinnegad v Tinahely (Wicklow) v Naomh Ciaran (Offaly) 5pm
