Four Offaly teams in Leinster Championship action this weekend

There are four Offaly teams in Leinster Championship action this weekend with Naomh Ciaran going for provincial glory on Sunday. 

Saturday

AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Hurling Quarter Final
Trim (2.30) Kildalkey (Meath) v Seir Kierans (Offaly). Ref: Barry Nea (Westmeath)

Sunday

AIB Leinster Club Senior Hurling Quarter Final
O Moore Park Portlaoise (2.30) Rathdowney Errill (Laois) v St Rynaghs (Uibh Fhaili) Ref: Gearoid McGrath (Wexford)

AIB Leinster Intermediate Camogie Club Championship semi-final
Na Fianna (Meath) v St Rynaghs Offaly Baconstown A83 RX92 12pm Barry Nea

Leinster Ladies Intermediate Club Championship Final
Coralstown Kinnegad v Tinahely (Wicklow) v Naomh Ciaran (Offaly) 5pm