The weekend's Offaly GAA Results
Offaly GAA
Leinster LGFA Intermediate Semi-Final
Naomh Ciaran 2-16 Old Leighlin 1-8
AIB Leinster Club SFC Round 1
Ferbane 2-9 St Patrick's 1-14
AIB Leinster Club IFC Round 1
Bracknagh 1-10 Mattock Rangers 1-13
AIB Leinster Club Junior Football Championship Round 1
Shannonbridge 0-14 Fenagh 0-13
U15 Hurling Championship B Final
Drumcullen/Seir Kieran 2-7 Coolderry 3-15
U20 Hurling Championship Round 1
Shinrone 1-14 Drumcullen/Seir Kieran 0-9
Shamrocks 4-14 St Rynagh's 0-17
Kilcormac-Killoughey 2-18 Coolderry 1-6
U13 Hurling Championship A Final Replay
Kilcormac-Killoughey 4-6 SBK 3-11
