Incredible final quarter sees St Rynagh's come back to win Offaly Senior Hurling title

After managing just four points in the opening half and still trailing by six points at the break, and still trailing by 20 minutes to go, St Rynagh's produced an incredible finish to overcome Birr to win the county title in O'Connor Park on Sunday by 0-16 to 1-12.

Rynagh's slowly but surely closed the gap in the second-half but they still trailed by two entering the last five minutes however they scored the last three points with Joey O'Connor hitting the game winning point.

Birr were on top in the first half and blasted out of the blocks building a 1-3 to 0-0 ahead after just six minutes with Eoghan Cahill getting the early goal.

The gap hovered around the six point mark throughout the first-half with Birr going to the break 1-7 to 0-4 ahead.

Rynagh's were quickly back within three on the restart but Birr surged again and held a 1-10 to 0-7 lead after 40 minutes. Unfortunately for Birr, they would add only two further points while St Ryangh's added nine in the final 20 minutes to come out on top.

Subtitutes Stephen Quirke with four points and Diarmuid Horan and with two got St Rynagh's back in touch before Joey O'Connor sealed the win.