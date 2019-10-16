Offaly Intermediate Football Final switched out of O'Connor Park this Saturday
The Offaly Intermediate Football Final between Shannonbridge and Clonbullogue has been switched out of O'Connor Park.
The game was originally fixed for O'Connor Park at 3.30pm on Saturday but Offaly GAA has announced that the game will now be played in Faithful Fields, Kilcormac at the same time.
Please note @Tullamore_Court Intermediate Football Final @ClonbullogueGaa v @RachraGAA on Saturday 19th October will now take place in the Faithful Fields at 3.30pm— Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) October 15, 2019
