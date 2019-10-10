Offaly GAA to stream football county final live this weekend

Offaly GAA has announced its television service, Offaly Faithful TV, will be streaming the Offaly Minor Football final and the Offaly Senior Football final live on Sunday, October 13 from 1pm.

This is an additional service to the current 'deferred service' offered by Offaly GAA. Streaming the games this weekend will cost €10 and the matches are being hosted on www.offalyfaithfultv.cleeng.com.

The programme will commence at 1pm with the minor match at 1.15pm. The senior match will throw in at 3.30pm and the studio will include presenter Pat Phelan, guests John Maughan, Offaly Senior football manager, Sean Lowry, Ferbane and former Offaly/Mayo and Rhode star Jody Gunning.

Laz Molloy will be roaming the sideline doing interviews during and after the match.

This promises to be a great show, so let your friends and relatives in foreign places know that they can watch all the action live from Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park this Sunday.