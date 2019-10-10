Offaly will face very unfamiliar opponents in the Christy Ring Cup next year

The Offaly Senior Hurlers will face some very unfamiliar opponents when they take to the field in the Christy Ring Cup next summer.

Following their relegation to the third tier, Offaly have been drawn with Sligo, Wicklow and Derry in Group 1.

New manager Michael Fennelly will have the benefit of two home games against Derry and Wicklow while Offaly will travel to play Sligo.

The other group has London, Kildare, Roscommon and Down. The top two in each group make the semi-finals with the winners contesting the final in Croke Park.

