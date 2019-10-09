Offaly GAA confirm county underage management teams for 2020

Offaly GAA have confirmed their U20 and Minor management teams in both hurling and football for the coming season.

With Michael Fennelly and John Maughan confirmed as the senior hurling and football managers for 2020, Offaly GAA has moved to confirm the underage set-ups for the coming season.

Michael Fennelly will be joined by David Kenny, Michael Kavanagh and Johnny Kelly on the senior sideline while the minor hurling job has been given to Limerick man Leo O'Connor.

He will be joined on the management team by Leonard Deane and Ray Cordial.

The U20 football set-up, which will lose some of its leading lights to the senior team this year, including Cian Johnson and Cian Farrell, will once again see Declan Kelly at the helm.

Ger Rafferty, David Connolly, Gavin Sheils and Ciaran Grennan will form his backroom team.

Ken Furlong will take charge of the minor footballers and will have a wealth of experience in his backroom, including Tom Coffey, Cathal Daly and Stephen Lonergan.