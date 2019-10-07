Offaly footballers learn 2020 Leinster Championship opponents

The Offaly senior footballers will play Carlow in the preliminary round of the 2020 Leinster Football Championship, it has been announced.

The draw was made on Monday morning, October 7.

John Maughan's men will be hoping for a similar result to the Division 3 league clash between the two sides back in February. Offaly ran out 0-15 to 1-9 winners on that occasion, a crucial result in Offaly's ultimate survival in the division.

Offaly went on to beat Sligo by a single point on the final day to consign the Westerners and Carlow to Division 4 for 2020.

Carlow will, therefore, be hoping for revenge next summer as both counties battle for a place in the quarter-finals of the Leinster Championship.

The winners of Offaly v Carlow will face Kildare at that stage.