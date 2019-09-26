Lowry makes sluggish start to Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Shane Lowry looks in danger of missing the cut at this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the European Tour.
Playing alongside Justin Harding, Lowry slumped to an early double-bogey on the 12th hole having started his round from the 10th tee at 9am on Thursday.
He also bogeyed 13 and 9 but birdied holes 4 and 6 on his way to an opening round of 73, one over par. He is languishing in 142nd place.
The leader is South Africa's Justin Walters on eight under while a host of players are in the clubhouse on seven under.
Lowry will be hoping for better fortune on Friday as he aims to recover well enough to make the cut.
