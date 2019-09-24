LISTEN: Sleep, Eat, Perform, Repeat - Episode 29 with Keith Earls - 1st of RWC 2019 Series

Welcome to Sleep Eat Perform Repeat Episode #29. On this episode, hear from Keith Earls – professional rugby player for Munster, Ireland and the British & Irish Lions.

The lads chat to Keith about the influence of his family sporting background on his career, early sports specialisation and advice for younger players. Keith gives insight into how he believes the game will evolve in terms of preparation in the next decade and how he has maximised his impact on the game over the years.

Keith shares how he slows down and unwinds a little away from rugby, balancing his career with his family life, his injury history management, coping with pressure and facing the All-Blacks haka. There is a special moment in this episode where the high scoring back tells us why Munster is a special team and club.

“Sleep Eat Perform Repeat” was founded and is hosted by David Clancy, Conor Gavin and Ciaran Dunne. The objective of this podcast is to understand what makes high performing individuals tick- how they became successful and inspiring, and the WHY behind each guest.

Guests share their own unique perspectives, experiences, stories and insights. Discussions cover topics such as what does high performance culture mean to them, careers to date, overcoming adversity, mindset, and maintaining and improving performance.

