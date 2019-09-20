Four Offaly women to represent Leinster Rugby in play-off

The Leinster Rugby U18 Women’s team has been named ahead of the 3rd/4th-place playoff against Connacht this Saturday at MU Barnhall RFC (KO 1pm).

Three Offaly-based players will start the game with a fourth starting from the bench.

Edenderry RFC's Laura Carty has been named at full-back with Tullamore's Emma Kelly and Ciara Faulkner joining her in the backline in the centre slots.

Tullamore's Rachel Conroy completes the Offaly quartet in the squad as she starts from the bench.

Ellie Meade comes into the back row to captain the side against Connacht, with Erin King coming in at blindside flanker. Aoife Wafer is retained at openside flanker.

Dara Yore starts in the second row with Holly Leach, while Emily Jo White and Eimer Douglas come into the front row to flank Emily Slater at hooker.

Beth Roberts starts at scrum-half to partner Ava Jenkins in the half-backs.

Leinster Rugby U18 Women v Connacht Rugby U18 Women, MU Barnhall RFC, KO 1pm:

15. Laura Carty (Edenderry RFC)

14. Orla Hayes (Ashbourne RFC)

13. Ciara Faulkner (Tullamore RFC)

12. Emma Kelly (Tullamore RFC)

11. Caoimhe O’Callaghan (Dundalk RFC)

10. Ava Jenkins (Mullingar RFC)

9. Beth Roberts (Wicklow RFC)

1. Emily Jo White (North Meath RFC)

2. Emily Slater (Arklow RFC)

3. Eimer Douglas (Wicklow RFC)

4. Holly Leach (Barnhall RFC)

5. Ivanna Dempsey (Naas RFC)

6. Erin King (Naas RFC)

7. Aoife Wafer (Enniscorthy RFC)

8. Ellie Meade (Dundalk RFC) CAPTAIN

Replacements:

16. Katie Anne O’Neill (Naas RFC)

17. Rachel Murtagh (Naas RFC)

18. Megan Collis (Greystones RFC)

19. Dara Yore (North Meath RFC)

20. Katie Whelan (Enniscorthy RFC)

21. Kathryn Dempsey (New Ross RFC)

22. Vicky Elms Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

23. Rachel Conroy (Tullamore RFC)