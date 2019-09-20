26 Offaly sports clubs receive funding boosts

Offaly Sports Partnership this week announced small grants totalling €11,180 which will benefit 26 clubs in the county, affiliated with 16 different sporting bodies.

Grants were approved under three different funding schemes. The largest blocks of funding were allocated for volunteer coach training and women in sport projects. €5,510 has been set aside for the training of volunteer coaches in 14 clubs. Women in sport project funding of €5,170 was approved for 11 clubs. In addition to these, a single allocation of €500 was made for one club to develop a club plan for the coming years.

Commenting on the allocations Sports Partnership Coordinator Eamonn Henry said that the Partnership was delighted to be able to run a grants scheme for clubs in 2019. “It’s been some time since funding was available to us to run such a scheme," he said.

He went on to say that a large number of applications were received and the Partnership endeavoured to try and support as many projects as possible that met the criteria of the scheme.

“The funding is not large, but we expect that it will be used wisely and will be hugely beneficial,” Mr Henry added.

A major benefit of the scheme is that almost 100 volunteers will be upskilled as coaches in the 14 clubs being supported. The 11 women in sport projects will see a variety of programmes for women and girls of all ages. These will include traditional Gaelic football and camogie, pony riding, a women’s sparing camp for boxers, water-based activities, a winter gym project, late night projects under lights, teenage retention projects and promotional work to sign up more female members.

The 26 beneficiary clubs of the scheme were:

Coach development: Lusmagh camogie club (€200), Castle Barna junior golf club (€200), Clara

badminton club (€200), Eden pitch & putt club (€300), Clara town FC (€360), Ferbane athletic club

(€375) Tullamore cycling & touring club (€375), Gallen United FC (€500), Moneygall FC (€500), Eden

tri club (€500), Killeigh schoolboys/schoolgirls soccer club (€500), Mucklagh schoolboys/schoolgirls

soccer club (€500), Tullamore swim club (€500), Tullamore tennis club (€500)

Women in sport projects: Offaly pony club (€300), Tullamore ladies Gaelic football club (€370), Birr

rugby football club (€500), St. Cillian’s camogie club (€500), Edenderry ladies Gaelic football club

(€500), Naomh Molaoise ladies Gaelic football club (€500), St. Bridget’s boxing club Edenderry

(€500), St. Manchan’s ladies football club (€500), St. Sinchill’s camogie club (€500), Tullamore hockey

club (€500), Sionn Mhara SAC (€500)

Club planning: Tullamore camogie club (€500)