Lowry on the edge at BMW Championship at Wentworth
Shane Lowry can't afford to drop shots during his second round of the BMW Championship at Wentworth on Friday afternoon, September 20.
The Offaly carded level-par first round of 72 on Thursday as one of his playing partners Rory McIlroy faltered to a four-over 76. The third player in that group, Francesco Molinari is right in contention after a first round of 69.
Shane hit his first speed bump on the third hole when he picked up a bogey but he turned it around before the turn by registering birdies on 4 and 9.
Lowry played solidly during the back nine but was unable to make any more progress into the red and in the end, bogeyed his final hole to card a level par round. He was in a share of 34th place.
He needs to get under par on Friday to make the weekend.
Shane tees off for that second round at 12:45pm on Friday.
