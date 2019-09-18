Ireland defence coach Andy Farrell hails intensity levels in training

Ireland defence coach Andy Farrell has said the team's intensity in training this week has been "at a completely different level."

He was speaking on Wednesday as the team arrived in Yokahama, where they will face Scotland in Sunday's Pool A opener.

Farrell, the former England rugby league and union international who will succeed Joe Schmidt as head coach after the tournament, said the squad have taken so much ownership of their fate this week that the senior coaches felt they didn't even need to be on the training field alongside them.

"The buy-in, the grabbing hold of the week - not just by the senior players but everyone within the group - has been very significant," Farrell said.

"They’re sorting things out, sorting themselves out. Which is the type of place that we want to be."

Schmidt is not the only key member of the set-up who will bow out after the tournament - captain Rory Best is retiring and it's likely to be the final World Cup for a number of high-profile stars who have been part of the most successful Ireland squad ever.

Asked if the knowledge that another World Cup opportunity will not come for them could bring a level of desperation to older players in the squad, Farrell took a different tack.

"I always think that desperation is a disease, really, because it makes you make bad decisions along the way. And that’s what experience gives you – to make sure that you’re focused in the right way

"That’s why I say cautiously that we are building. We don’t want to reach boiling point on Wednesday or Friday. We’ve got experienced players – not just the older guys. We’ve got 24-, 25-, 26-year-olds who are pretty experienced at this level now as well. They know what it takes to build through a week."

More than most of the main contenders in Japan, Ireland have been hit by some niggling injuries during their build-up, with centre Robbie Henshaw already ruled out of the Scotland game and doubts over the availability of full-back Rob Kearney and winger Keith Earls.

Farrell made positive noises about Kearney and Earls, saying both trained on Wednesday, but added that the coaches would not be taking "unnecessary risks" when naming the team on Friday and will be guided by medical advice.

Earls also took questions from the media and said he was recovering well and was still hopeful of being involved on Sunday.

"Even if they weren't fit we would be strong for the weekend," Farrell said. "These things happen in sport. I’ve absolutely no doubt that something will happen at the weekend as well.

"That’s what World Cups are about – they’re about adapting to these things, embracing them and moving forward – and we’ve got the squad to do that."

Ireland are clear favourites to advance as pool winners, into a probable quarter-final against either South Africa or New Zealand. First, though, they must deal with the threat of a Scottish team gunning for an early tournament upset - and with the often dazzling Finn Russell setting a fast tempo at fly-half.

"They like to take risks with the game, calculated risks," Farrell said. "We need to expect the unexpected, try to get ahead of the game. We know they like to try to play with high tempo, but we've got to try to see that gameplan and we need to make sure we try to create opportunities from their defence to combat them."

Farrell, who joined the Ireland coaching team in 2016, played 34 times for the Great Britain rugby league team has eight England caps in the union code.

He wasn't noted for holding back in his playing days and still likes to see some action on the training pitch. Revealing that he got stuck into Monday's training session, he said: "I'm still suffering from it today."