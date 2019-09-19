Ticketing arrangements confirmed for this week's championship action in Offaly

Ticketing arrangements have been confirmed for the Offaly Championship games in BNM O’Connor Park, Tullamore and St Brendan’s Park, Birr this weekend.

On Saturday, September 21 at BNM O’Connor Park, the Junior A Hurling County Final between Kilcormac Killoughy and Belmont (3pm) and the SHCA Quarter-Final between Birr and Shinrone take centre stage. Admission is €15. Concession of €8 for OAP and Students at the stiles on production of a valid OAP card or valid student card.

Weekend tickets are €20 that are available from the normal sources and will be on sale on Saturday in BNM O’Connor Park. All tickets will be scanned on entry and all patrons are asked to ensure that they have a correct ticket to ensure smooth entry.

There will also be a dedicated stile for passes and Offaly GAA ask that you please ensure that your pass is valid on the day.

Turning to Sunday, September 22 at St Brendan’s Park, Birr, the SHBC Quarter-Final between Carrig & Riverstown and Drumcullen takes place at 2.30pm, while the SHAC Quarter-Final between Belmont and Coolderry throws in at 4.15pm

Admission €15. Tickets will be on sale outside the ground at the main entrance and at the stiles at Orchard Lane on the stand side of the ground. Concession of €8 for OAP and Students at the stiles on production of a valid OAP card or valid student card.

Weekend tickets are €20 that are available from the normal sources.

At BNM O’Connor Park on Sunday, the Junior C Football Final between Clodiagh Gaels and Bracknagh and the SHA Relegation Final between Ballinamere V Kinnitty (5pm) take place.

Admission €10. Concession of €8 for OAP and Students at the stiles on production of a valid OAP card or valid student card. Weekend tickets are €20 that are available from the normal sources.

More information through Offaly GAA.