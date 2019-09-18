Shane Lowry awarded lifetime membership of the European Tour

Shane Lowry has been awarded lifetime membership of the European Tour this week following his Open win.

The award, which he was presented with ahead of this week's BMW Championship at Wentworth, means Lowry will enjoy privileges to play on the Tour even when he reduces his schedule or goes through a dip in form.

This week, Shane will play alongside Rory McIlroy and Francesco Molinari for the first two rounds of the BMW Championship.

The all-major winning group will hit the course at 8.55am on Thursday morning and is sure to draw a massive crowd at one of Lowry's favourite courses.

As well as being the reigning Open champion, Lowry can draw on his excellent form at Wentworth this week.

Despite missing the cut in 2016, Lowry has finished in the Top 20 in every other staging of the BMW Championship since 2013.

He was 12th that year, runner-up in 2014, 6th in 2015, 6th in 2017 and 15th last season in 2018.

You can keep up to date with Shane's progress at Wentworth here at www.offalyexpress.ie.