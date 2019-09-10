Offaly senior camogie championship reaches semi-final stage

The HQphysio.com senior camogie semi-finals will take place this Saturday, September 14 in St.Brendan's Park Birr. Birr will face St. Rynaghs at 2pm, while Shinrone face St.Cillians at 4.45pm.

In the replay of their first-round, Shinrone will face St.Cillians where Shinrone ran out comfortable winners - St. Cillian’s 3-8 to Shinrone 4-22.

Shinrone have shown fine form this year having suffered one defeat to the current champions St.Rynaghs.

St.Cillians bounced back from their opening round defeat against Shinrone to defeat Birr, Lusmagh/Drumcullen and Tullamore to book their semi-final spot. St.Cillians were also defeated by St.Rynaghs on a scoreline of St. Cillian’s 1-9 to St. Rynagh’s 2-14.

Birr and St.Rynaghs are expected to throw up an interesting affair as the league champions face the championship champions.

Birr suffered two defeats to St.Cillians and lost by six against St.Rynaghs in the last round. St.Rynaghs continue to cruise through the championship and the return of Grainne Dolan and Roisin Egan is sure to boost their side even more before the end of the year.

Birr have not won the senior title since 2014 but have reached the semi-final stages on a number of occasions. Birr will also be awaiting the potential return of the injured Orlagh Kirwan who singlehandedly won the league final for Birr earlier in the year.

A great afternoon of camogie lies in store in Birr this Saturday.