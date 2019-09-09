Offaly Camogie Notes (September 10)

Weekend Pass

As a full camogie weekend is on the horizon, there will be a weekend pass available for supporters to attend both the Senior semi-finals on September 14 and junior A and sixth playoff games on Sunday, September 15. The pass will be available on the gate on the senior semi-finals for €15 from 1.30pm.

Fixtures

HQ Physio Senior Championship playoff for 6th position and the HqPhysio Junior A Championship final:

Sunday 15th September in St Brendan’s Park, Birr.

HQ Physio Senior Championship playoff:

Lusmagh/ Drumcullen v Tullamore @2p.m. Referee: tbc.

HQ Physio Junior A Championship final:

Kilcormac Killoughey v St Sinchills @4p.m. Referee: tbc.

Senior HQ Physio Championship Semi Finals

Saturday 14th September in St Brendan’s Park, Birr.

Shinrone v St Cillians @2p.m. Referee: Shane Guinan.

St Rynaghs v Birr @3.45p.m. Referee: Kieran Dooley.