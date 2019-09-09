Offaly ready for bumper weekend of championship action at O'Connor Park

Offaly GAA has confirmed arrangements for the Offaly Championship games in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park, Tullamore, this weekend.

Starting on Saturday, September 14, Doon and Edenderry will contest the Junior A Football County Final at 3pm. Admission €10. Concession of €5 for OAP and Students at the stiles on production of a valid OAP card or valid student card. Please note that the concession stile is a change of operation.

Weekend tickets are €20 and are available from the normal sources and will be on sale on Saturday in BNM O’Connor Park. All tickets will be scanned on entry and all patrons are asked to ensure that they have a correct ticket to ensure smooth entry. There will also be a dedicated stile for passes and please ensure that your pass is valid on the day.

Moving to Sunday, September 15, the two senior football quarter-finals take centre stage.

First up, however, is Kinnitty v Shamrocks in the Junior B football county final at 1pm.

That will be following by Ferbane v Shamrocks in the senior quarter-final at 3pm and the second quarter-final between Clara and Cappincur at 4.30pm.

Admission on Sunday is €15. Concession of €8 for OAP and Students at the stiles on production of a valid OAP card or valid student card.

Weekend tickets are €20 and are available from the normal sources. All tickets will be scanned on entry and all patrons are asked to ensure that they have a correct ticket to ensure smooth entry. There will also be a dedicated stile for passes and please ensure that your pass is valid on the day.