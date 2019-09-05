VOTE: Offaly club in the running to win €10,000 GAA prize

Offaly hurling club Kilcormac-Killoughey is in the running to win €10,000 worth of Chadwicks products in the company's Kit Out competition.

This summer, Chadwicks launched the Kit Out competition, to celebrate becoming a sponsor of the Leinster GAA Chadwicks Club Hurling League.

The sponsorship and competition marks Chadwicks’ commitment to supporting GAA clubs at the grassroots level across the province to enhance and improve their facilities.

The competition has now reached the last stage where you can vote for the overall prize. Kilcormac-Killoughey are up against Park/Ratheniska from Laois and Kilmacow in Kilkenny.

You can vote here or see more about Kilcormac-Killoughey's application to the competition below: