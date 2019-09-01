Line up for knock out stages of Offaly Senior A Football Championship

The unique structure of the Offaly Senior Football Championship this year has resulted in one team with no points making the quarter-finals while another team with four points is in the relegation play-off.

The structure of the championship saw the teams play the teams from the other group. Normal championships use the tried and trusted method of playing teams within your own group. Have a look at the final tables.

Despite losing all of their games and ending with a score difference of -44, Cappincur will be in the quarter-finals. Despite winning two of their games (including a 2-11 to 0-7 win over Cappincur) and ending with a score difference of +19, Tullamore are in the relegation play-off against Gracefield.

And despite having a worse record than all of the teams in the other group, Rhode are into a semi-final with two wins from four games by virtue of topping their group.

The line-up for the knock-out stages is as follows

Semi finalists: Rhode & Edenderry

Quarter Finals: Clara v Cappincur; Shamrocks v Ferbane

Relegation Play Off: Tullamore v Gracefield