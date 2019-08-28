Applications open for Offaly Sports Partnership club grant scheme

Offaly Sports Partnership has announced details of its 2019 club development grant scheme. This scheme aims to support the establishment of new clubs, club planning, coach development and initiatives to increase the participation of women and girls in sport in keeping with the organisation's commitment to the Federation of Irish Sports 20 x 20 campaign.

Applications will be accepted from sports clubs based in Offaly who are affiliated to a National Governing Body of Sport recognised by Sport Ireland. Applicants must be members of the Offaly Public Participation Network; or undertake to join the Offaly Public Participation Network if their application is successful.

Applications should be made electronically; and should be submitted by email to be received no later than Sunday, September 15.

Application forms can be requested from Offaly Sports Partnership on 057 93 57462 or by email to clubdevelopmentgrants@offalycoco.ie. Alternatively, application forms can be downloaded from the Offaly Sports Partnership website.