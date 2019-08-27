Kilkenny legend announced as new Offaly senior hurling manager

Offaly GAA have announced Michael Fennelly as the new senior hurling boss for 2020.

The county board announced on Tuesday evening that the Management Committee are recommending the appointment of Kilkenny legend Michael Fennelly.

He comes in on a two-year term with an option for a third year.

"The aim of this appointment is to bring pride and stability back to the Offaly jersey with the support of Michael and his backroom team," Offaly GAA said in a statement.

"Michael brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and competence in all aspects of the modern-day team preparation."

"This is a challenging task and to be successful it will need the support of the players, their families, the clubs and all the people involved in Offaly GAA."

"Michael is confident of what he has learnt in his later years as a player and has always conveyed a passionate interest in the dynamics of the manager’s role. This is shown through his commitment off the field by studying for a doctorate in leadership sport."

"Michael is looking forward to the conclusion of the Offaly club championship and will use these games as the platform to choose his panel for 2020."

Michael is due to ratify his backroom team in the coming weeks.

"This is a very important time for Offaly hurling and we want to wish Michael all the best over the coming year with his backroom team and new panel of players," the county said.

As a player, Fennelly won eight All-Ireland hurling titles with Kilkenny before his retirement in 2017.

He takes the reins with Offaly at a low ebb having been relegated with the Christy Ring Cup earlier this summer.

He takes over from Joachim Kelly who stepped in as interim boss after the departure of Kevin Martin during the championship.