Kilbeggan gears up for last race meeting of the season
Kilbeggan Racecourse is gearing up for its final race meeting of the current season on Friday, September 6.
After a long season of thrills and spills at the Westmeath track, they are planning an end-of-season celebration for the evening meeting.
Kilbeggan is a compact track in every way and the great advantage is that it creates a wonderfully warm atmosphere as everyone is together for the excitement, thrilling finishes, cheering, laughter, and all the things that make a great day out.
With that in mind, do not miss your chance to get together with a few friends and meet in Kilbeggan to enjoy the best of Irish Jump racing. The first race begins at 4.15pm on September 6.
General admission price is €15 and but there is a group rate of €12 each for 10 or more people.
The Summer Party Pack is available from only €22 Per Person For Groups Of 10 Or More. It includes Admission Ticket + €5 food/Drink Voucher + €5 Tote betting voucher and Free Racecard.
For further details on group bookings and corporate entertainment please contact racing@kilbegganraces.com, or call 0579332176.
