Kilcormac-Killloughey win nine-goal thriller to reach Junior final

Kilcormac-Killoughey 5-14

Naomh Brid 4-12



Spectators were treated to a helter-skelter HQPhysio.com semi-final over the weekend.

Naomh Brid and KK gave it their all to provide a very entertaining contest which Kilcormac/Killoughey eventually prevailed to book the second Junior A final position and return back to the junior final for the third time in three years.

Debbie Flynn opened the KK scoring account within the opening 25 seconds of the game, however, this was quickly cancelled out by a Grace Teehan point. It was tip for tap in the opening ten minutes as Flynn scored her second point followed again by a point which was answered with a Aine O'Connor point.

Shauna Flynn raised another white flag from Naomh Brid as Grace Teehan added two to her tally. The sides were level again as Debbie Flynn added her third point.

Naomh Brid were then reduced to fourteen players as Clodagh McCormack got a straight red card on her challenge on KK's Jane Lowry. Debbie Flynn stood up to convert a point from this foul.

Being reduced to fourteen players did not startle Naomh Brid as Grace Teehan rattled off three points of her own along with a point from Aine O'Connor. Just as Naomh Brid managed to pull away from KK, Eadaoin Kilmartin took control of the game by smashing the ball to the net and scoring two points in the space of four minutes meaning it was all to play for again.

Shauna Flynn then broke through the Naomh Brid defence to score her sides second goal just ahead of the half time break. It looked as if Kilcormac/Killoughey had begun to pull away, however, a never say die attitude from both sides provided an extremely entertaining game.

Within the final two minutes of the half, Aoife Walsh scored a point for Naomh Brid and the talented Tara Teehan also nipped and ducked into the heart of the KK defence to score Naomh Brid's first goal of the half with only one point separating the sides at half time.

The second half was just as exciting with KK's Ellen Hayden getting the first point followed quickly by a point from Naomh Brids Grace Teehan within the first minute of the second half. Sharpshooter Grace Teehan brought her side back into the game smashing the ball tonight after a run from distance.

Jane Lowry did well to control things in midfield for her side as she picked out Debbie Flynn to quickly cancel out the Naomh Brid goal. The double K's had a purple patch midway through the second half which proved to the be deciding factor of the game as Debbie Flynn fired over two points, Shauna Flynn scored her second goal and Jane Lowry adding a point from distance.

Naomh Brid never gave up, however, as Grace Teehan added a goal and a point for her side in a bid to stay in the game. Flynn and Ellen Hayden added two points in the closing stages to keep a Naomh Brid comeback at bay however for the final ten minutes Naomh Brid did everything in their power to try grasp the game back from KK.

A goal from Niamh Walsh, a point from Grace Teehan and a goal from Moya Bracken were not enough as KK secured a place in the final with the final point of the game coming from KK's Emma Mulrooney book their HQPysio.com Junior A final spot on September 15 against St.Sinchills.