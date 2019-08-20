Five Offaly-based kickboxers heading to World Championships

Five athletes from Edenderry’s Team Hurricane are ready to represent Team Ireland in the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations(WAKO) European Championships in Gyor, Hungary, next week.

The five, brothers Nathan and Brandon Tait, Leah Grant, Luke McCann and Jordan Doran, all qualified to represent Team Ireland as national champions.

This is the first major WAKO championships since the sport received Olympic recognition last October.

All five fighters are competing in the Junior sections in the 16 to 18-year-old category. This group of athletes have been training at Hurricane for a minimum of 10 years and all hold the black belt grade.

For such a young group they are a very experienced bunch and all have been on the podium at European and World Championships over their long careers.

Jordan Doran and Brandon Tait have a unique history-making past at the European Championships in San Sebastian back in 2015. They were part of the Older Cadet (U15)Team to win Ireland’s first-ever team event Gold medal with Brandon leading out the team and Jordan fighting the fourth leg to take the team to victory.

Jordan has 18 national titles to date including two senior titles this year as well as being World Champion in 2014, 2016 and 2018 and is ranked

World No.1. Brandon is 6 times national champion with a WKC World title to his name from 2018 also. Both Jordan and Brandon have completed their leaving certs this year, Jordan at Oaklands and Brandon at St. Marys.

Nathan Tait is the younger brother of Brandon and going into 6th year in St. Mary’s Secondary School in Edenderry. The 17-year-old lists his career highlight as winning the World Championship title back in 2014 in Rimini beating Peter Laurincz of Hungary.

Nathan has won 10 national titles in a row from the ripe old age of 7 to 17. Leah Grant from Edenderry is moving up from Transition Year to 5th year in St. Mary’s. Leah is a bronze medallist from the European Championships in San Sebastian back in 2015. Leah’s career highlight to date is achieving her Black Belt grade back in January 2017 but she also claimed an Irish Open title and the Team Event Gold in the Irish Open last year with Nathan, Luke and Dylan Whelan. It's been a great return to form this year for Leah after an injury-plagued 2018.

Luke McCann, like Leah, is moving into 5th year but in Oaklands Community College. Luke is the youngest of the group just turned 16 and was also a bronze medallist in 2015 at the European Championships in San Sebastian. Luke has been in brilliant form this year with 3 titles at this year's Irish Open in March. Luke also had wins all over Europe on the World Cup circuit with victories in the Yokoso Dutch Open, the Austrian Classics and Italy’s Golden Gloves.

All five athletes are fighting Semi-Contact with Jordan and Luke also fighting in Light-Contact and Kick-Light.

The Team fly out to Hungary this weekend with coach Jay Daniels and the fighting is due to start on Tuesday and finishing with finals on Friday and Saturday.

It has been a busy year for the fundraising committee as they try to finance the team’s trip without any central funding. The club said: "Many thanks to Croí Laighean Credit Union for sponsoring the team tracksuits and fighting suits, to Tesco, Dunnes Stores and Spar Allenwood for all their help, to the businesses of Edenderry and Derrinturn for all of their help and donations, the Hamlet Court Hotel and their staff and last but not least, the people of Edenderry and all surrounding areas for their generous donations to allow this team to travel."