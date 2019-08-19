Birr Athletics Report (August 20)

News

Well done to our athletes who took part in the Rock and Roll half marathon last week.



Thanks

Many and sincere thanks to the following for their generous sponsorship and help in making our annual 5k such a success: Milne’s Fruit & Veg, Declan Murray, Drumcullen GAA, Hanlon’s Butchers, G&A Hanrahan Ltd., Birr Garda Siochana, Camcor Riders, Order of Malta, Birr Rugby Club, Paula Kennedy, Adrian Martin and the Midland Tribune.

Training

Training continues on Mondays and Wednesdays in Crinkle at 7.30pm.

Upcoming fixtures

August 31 - 11.00am - Tullamore half marathon (Quinlan Cup)

September 8 - 7.00pm - Drumcullen GAA 6k

Facebook

Birr Athletic Club Juniors/Seniors