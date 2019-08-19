Offaly junior camogie championship set for Birr double-header

The HQ Physio championship semi-finals will take place in St Brendans Park, Birr this Sunday, August 25.

Last year's champions St.Cillians were promoted to senior status as their opponents Kilcormac/Killoughey will face Naomh Brid at the later throw-in time of 6pm.

KK won the division two league earlier in the championship making them favourites for the championship, however, St.Sinchills, who are in serious condition and terrific form, defeated the double K's in the group stages.

Naomh Brid will welcome back Aoife Walsh who suffered an injury earlier in the year and missed out on inter-county action while Mary Teehan will miss this game due to a knee injury picked up earlier in the year.

KK have a good mix of youth and experience in Triona McDonald, the current Offaly senior captain, Debbie Flynn, Lorraine Keena, Emma Mulrooney to name just a few.

St.Sinchills will be hoping to continue their period of dominance in their semi-final as they hope to return to the junior final for the first time since 2015.

Kinnitty will not fear St.Sinchills, however, as they reached the senior quarter-finals last summer.

Fixtures - HQPhysio.com junior championship semi-finals:

St Sinchills v Kinnitty @4pm

Naomh Brid v KK @6pm (Both at St Brendans Park, Birr on Sunday, August 25)