Rynagh's riding high as Offaly camogie championship heats up

St.Rynaghs remained unbeaten in the Offaly senior championship this year as they registered their fourth win with a 2-14 to 1-9 win over St.Cillians last Saturday evening.

The championship continues to provide a very exciting contest as Shinrone and Birr played out a draw with an injury-time point ensuring the game ended level.

This means Shinrone and Birr sit level in second and third place while St.Cillians are the fourth and final team to secure a semi-final position based on their wins over Birr and Lusmagh/Drumcullen.

The results of the drawn game between Birr and Shinrone means last year's semi-finalists Lusmagh/Drumcullen cannot qualify for a semi-final position although they defeated Tullamore last Friday night.

The final round takes place this weekend with semi-final pairings to be decided for St. Rynaghs, Birr, Shinrone and St.Cillians while Lusmagh/Drumcullen and Tullamore will play a relegation play-off on September 15.

Fixtures:

HQphysio.com senior championship played on or before Sunday, August 25.

Tullamore v St. Cillian’s

Shinrone v Lusmagh-Drumcullen

Birr v St. Rynagh’s

Results:

HQphysio.com senior championship R4

Birr 3-8 v Shinrone 2-11

Tullamore 2-8 v Lusmagh-Drumcullen 3-15

St. Cillian’s 1-9 v St. Rynagh’s 2-14