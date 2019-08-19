Rynagh's riding high as Offaly camogie championship heats up
St.Rynaghs remained unbeaten in the Offaly senior championship this year as they registered their fourth win with a 2-14 to 1-9 win over St.Cillians last Saturday evening.
The championship continues to provide a very exciting contest as Shinrone and Birr played out a draw with an injury-time point ensuring the game ended level.
This means Shinrone and Birr sit level in second and third place while St.Cillians are the fourth and final team to secure a semi-final position based on their wins over Birr and Lusmagh/Drumcullen.
The results of the drawn game between Birr and Shinrone means last year's semi-finalists Lusmagh/Drumcullen cannot qualify for a semi-final position although they defeated Tullamore last Friday night.
The final round takes place this weekend with semi-final pairings to be decided for St. Rynaghs, Birr, Shinrone and St.Cillians while Lusmagh/Drumcullen and Tullamore will play a relegation play-off on September 15.
Fixtures:
HQphysio.com senior championship played on or before Sunday, August 25.
Tullamore v St. Cillian’s
Shinrone v Lusmagh-Drumcullen
Birr v St. Rynagh’s
Results:
HQphysio.com senior championship R4
Birr 3-8 v Shinrone 2-11
Tullamore 2-8 v Lusmagh-Drumcullen 3-15
St. Cillian’s 1-9 v St. Rynagh’s 2-14
