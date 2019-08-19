Lusmagh/Drumcullen book spot in U16 B camogie final

Lusmagh/Drum 5-11

Shinrone 3-0

In the second semi-final of the O'Meara Sliotars U16 B championship, Lusmagh/Drumcullen defeated a determined Shinrone side last week.

Two minutes into the game Clodagh Leahy got the first point of the game from a free. She followed this by another point after a fine run through the centre of the Shinrone defence from mid-field.

Labhaoise Glynn took the next point of the game as it was one-way traffic in the first ten minutes. Another free from Clodagh gave Lusmagh/Drumcullen a point followed again by another point from Leahy as the sharpshooter was on fire.

Labhaoise Glynn kept Lusmagh/Drumcullen's winning streak ahead by scoring the first goal of the match again followed by a point from play by the deadly Leahy.

Shinrone eventually got their scoring campaign underway 14 minutes into the game as Ava Moloney got Shinrone's first score of the game, a point from play. This comeback was short-lived, however, as 19 minutes into the game Leahy stood up to bury the ball in the back of the net for Lusmagh/Drumcullen followed by a point by Chloe Hennessy.

Shinrone struggled with the forward line of Lusmagh/Drumcullen, however, Shinrone goalie Emily Doughan made some great saves to stop Lusmagh/Drumcullen scoring another goal. After pulling off a fine save, Labhaoise Glynn pounced on a breaking ball to kick the ball to the back of the net. At the half time break, Lusmagh/Drumcullen lead 3-8 to 0-1.

Shinrone came out for the second half fighting when Ava Moloney got the first point of the second half from a 45. Clodagh Leahy matched this by scoring a point for Lusmagh/Drumcullen as Lusmagh/Drumcullen looked in the driving seat.

Shinrone really upped their performance in the second half and showed the talented side they can be as Ava Moloney got Shinrone's first goal of the game. It was testament to Lusmagh/Drumcullen who answered every score that Shinrone scored as they battled hard to get back into the game.

Louise O'Brien got the next point for Shinrone as they also hunted for another goal with Lusmagh/Drumcullen's goalie Nicole Bennett again put under pressure from an Ava Moloney shot who made a great save. Moloney continued her dominance as she scored the the next point followed by a point from team mate Emma Bergin which was followed up again by a point from a 45 from Ava.

This Shinrone period of dominance was quickly cancelled out as Clodagh Leahy fought back raising two green flags and a white flag within the next six minutes. Moloney did her utmost for Shinrone as her determination resulted in Shinrone's next goal followed by a goal from Nicola Cleary with Leah Hoctor getting the final score of the game a point.