Offaly camogie hiring senior, junior, U18 and U16 managers

Offaly Camogie are inviting applications for a host of managerial positions for the 2020 season.

The organisation are looking to find Mike Wall's replacement as senior boss while they also want to appoint new junior, U18 and U16 managers.

You can find out more below:

Offaly senior management position 2020 – Offaly Camogie Senior Management Position 2019-20

Offaly junior management position 2020 – Offaly Camogie Junior Management Position 2019-20

Offaly u18 management position 2020 – Offaly Camogie Minor Management Position 2019-20

Offaly u16 management position 2020 – Offaly Camogie U16 Management Position 2019-20