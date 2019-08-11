Latest Offaly Senior Hurling Championship tables and results
Latest Offaly Senior Hurling Championship tables and results
Molloy Environmental Senior A Hurling Championship Round 5
Ballinamere 0-18 Shinrone 2-22
Birr 0-10 St Rynagh's 1-18
Kinnitty 1-14 Belmont 2-14
Coolderry 0-17 2-17 Kilcormac-Killoughey
Molloy Environmental Senior B Hurling Championship Round 5
Drumcullen 1-21 Shamrocks 2-11
Tullamore 1-11 Seir Kieran 2-13
Clodiagh Gaels 5-11 Kilcormac-Killoughey 0-14
Lusmagh 2-17 Carrig Riverstown 4-10
TABLES
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on