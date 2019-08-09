Offaly man named Irish Rugby 7s 'Player of the Year'

An Offaly rugby star has picked up an award at the annual Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Awards held at the Guinness Storehouse recently.

Tullamore's Jordan Conroy was among the winners, alongside Joe Schmidt, the Ireland Under-20s, Cork Constitution, James Ryan, Ciara Griffin, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Michael Kiernan.

This is the first year that awards were given to Ireland’s Sevens players by the Rugby Writers of Ireland. Jordan Conroy was named the inaugural Men’s Sevens Player of the Year, while fellow speedster Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe is the first Women’s Sevens Player of the Year.

Jordan’s try-scoring helped secure a World Series place for the Ireland men in 2019/20.